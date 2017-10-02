Haven't heard from family, friends in Las Vegas? Call this numbe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Haven't heard from family, friends in Las Vegas? Call this number

Authorities in Las Vegas, Nevada have set up a hotline for you to call if you have not heard from friends or family members who are currently in the area.

The number for the hotline is 1-800-535-5654.

A family reunification center has been set up at the Las Vegas Police Department Headquarters at 400 S. MLK Boulevard in Las Vegas. 

