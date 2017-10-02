Southern DB named SWAC Specialist of the Week

Southern defensive back Danny Johnson has been named the SWAC Specialist of the Week.

The senior from East Feliciana returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown in the Jaguars 31-14 victory against Fort Valley State.

Southern (2-2, 0-1) hosts Alabama A&M (2-3, 2-0) in a big SWAC matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.