Southern DB named SWAC Specialist of the Week

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern defensive back Danny Johnson has been named the SWAC Specialist of the Week.

The senior from East Feliciana returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown in the Jaguars 31-14 victory against Fort Valley State.

Southern (2-2, 0-1) hosts Alabama A&M (2-3, 2-0) in a big SWAC matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Other Weekly awards:
SWAC Offensive Player of the Week: Devante Kincade, QB Grambling State
SWAC Defensive Player of the Week: Isiah Thomas, DB Alcorn State
SWAC Newcomer of the Week: Lavell McCullers, QB Prairie View A&M 
 
