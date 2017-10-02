Southern DB named SWAC Specialist of the Week

Southern defensive back Danny Johnson has been named the SWAC Specialist of the Week.
The senior from East Feliciana returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown in the Jaguars 31-14 victory against Fort Valley State.
RELATED STORY: Southern features big plays in 31-14 win over Fort Valley State
Southern (2-2, 0-1) hosts Alabama A&M (2-3, 2-0) in a big SWAC matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Other Weekly awards:
SWAC Offensive Player of the Week: Devante Kincade, QB Grambling State
SWAC Defensive Player of the Week: Isiah Thomas, DB Alcorn State
SWAC Newcomer of the Week: Lavell McCullers, QB Prairie View A&M
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.