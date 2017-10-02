La. state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle requests investigation into administrative leave of officers with BRPD

A Louisiana lawmaker has sent a letter to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor requesting an investigation into officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department who have been put on administrative leave since 2007.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, stated she wants Legislative Auditor Darryl Purpera to look into officers who may performed extra duty or other types of payments or benefits while on leave, either paid or unpaid, from June 2007 until now.

She added she wants the letter to serve as a public records request for the finance, payroll, and human resource departments within BRPD to provide the necessary information.

She also said she is requesting a copy of all of the policies of the Baton Rouge - Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on officers receiving pay while on administrative leave.

Below is a copy of the letter:

