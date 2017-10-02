Someone fails to properly put out what they were smoking, sparking house fire - officials say

Investigators said someone failed to properly put out what they were smoking and accidentally set a house on fire early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on North 15th Street, which is north of Memorial Stadium, around 5:45 a.m.

"This fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking material," Curt Monte with BRFD said in a written release. "It has been determined to be accidental."

According to Monte, a bedroom was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrive on the scene. He added the fire spread to the hallway before being put out.

Monte said five people were in the home when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

The home also had heavy smoke and heat damage.

The Red Cross was called to help the family.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.