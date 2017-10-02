WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas Shooting

A Louisiana lawmaker has sent a letter to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor requesting an investigation into officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department who have been put on administrative leave since 2007.More >>
A Louisiana lawmaker has sent a letter to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor requesting an investigation into officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department who have been put on administrative leave since 2007.More >>
ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease slowly robs people of their muscle function.More >>
ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease slowly robs people of their muscle function.More >>
A police officer is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Lafayette, investigators said. Authorities have not yet released the names of the officer or the suspect.More >>
A police officer is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Lafayette, investigators said. Authorities have not yet released the names of the officer or the suspect.More >>
A support team from Louisiana is on the ground in San Juan to help with recovery efforts, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.More >>
A support team from Louisiana is on the ground in San Juan to help with recovery efforts, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.More >>
Reports have started to surface of a scam targeting new moms who haven't even left the hospital.More >>
Reports have started to surface of a scam targeting new moms who haven't even left the hospital.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Students say they have not experienced this type of racism on campus, but do think the comment is indicative of where the country is right now.More >>
Students say they have not experienced this type of racism on campus, but do think the comment is indicative of where the country is right now.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
Police said there were no signs of forced entry and have not released the relationship between Dobbins and the shooter.More >>
Police said there were no signs of forced entry and have not released the relationship between Dobbins and the shooter.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>