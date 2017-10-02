Lunch with Coach O - Florida Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will recap Saturday's homecoming loss to Troy and preview the upcoming game against No. 21 Florida in Gainesville in his weekly Lunch with Coach O news conference at 12:30 p.m.

KICKOFF: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL

TV: CBS

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

RECORD: LSU (3-2, 0-1 SEC), Florida (3-1, 3-0 SEC)

SERIES: Florida leads 32-28-3

LAST MEETING: Florida - 16, LSU - 10 (Nov. 19, 2016 in Tiger Stadium)

The Trojans rushed for more than 200 yards and converted 10-of-18 on third down. The Tigers turned the ball over four times in the game. LSU gained more total yards, but Troy won the time of possession by nearly 10 minutes.

LSU is hoping to rebound after falling to Troy and falling out of the top 25. This will be the first of seven SEC games for the Tigers. It will also be the first of two seasons straight having to travel to "The Swamp" to face the Gators.

Last year's contest, which was originally scheduled to take place in Gainesville, was moved to Baton Rouge due to Hurricane Matthew.

