Suspect shoots and kills police officer in Lafayette, authorities report

A police officer is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Lafayette, investigators said.

Louisiana State Police reported an officer with the Lafayette Police Department was responding to a call of an aggravated assault with a gun just after 10 p.m. and then minutes later, there were reports of shots fired.

Troopers said this all happened before the officer made it to the scene at the Big Boy Discount Zone on Moss Street at Van Buren Drive.

Master Tpr. Brooks David with LSP Troop I said the suspect allegedly fired at the responding officer, who then shot back. He added two other people inside the store were injured in the shootout, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

David reported the suspect ran away after the shooting but was caught a short time later.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the officer or the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

