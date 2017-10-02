Suspect identified in shooting death of Lafayette police officer

Ascension Parish deputies are investigating the death of a child at a home daycare.More >>
WAFB traffic anchor Johnny Ahysen, who is visiting Las Vegas on vacation this week, was on the Vegas strip Sunday night when the deadly mass shooting unfolded at a nearby music festival.More >>
Bar owner and former metro councilman, John Delgado, announced Monday, October 2 he is closing one of his bars on 3rd Street after the Alcoholic Beverage and Control board gave him a deadline of the end of the year to pay the bar's owed sales taxes.More >>
The people of Louisiana again showed their big hearts Monday, donating $50,000 to the Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge.More >>
A cyclist was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road Saturday afternoon.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.More >>
A police officer is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Lafayette, investigators say.More >>
