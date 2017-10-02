Officials release identity of officer slain at Lafayette convenience store

A police officer is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Lafayette, investigators said.

Cpl. Michael Paul Middlebrook, a nine year veteran with the Lafayette Police Department, was responding to a call of an aggravated assault with a gun just after 10 p.m. Minutes after his arrival there were reports of shots fired.

The Louisiana State Police was called to investigate the shooting.

Troopers said this all happened before Cpl. Middlebrook made it to the scene at the Big Boy Discount Zone on Moss Street at Van Buren Drive.

Master Tpr. Brooks David with LSP Troop I said the suspect allegedly fired at Cpl. Middlebrook, who then shot back. He added two other people inside the store were injured in the shootout, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect reportedly ran away after the shooting but was caught a short time later. Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect.

Cpl. Middlebrook was born in Thibodeaux, La. The Lafayette Police Department released the following statement:

The Lafayette Police Department is devastated by this sudden loss. We ask that you keep Corporal Middlebrook’s family and the Lafayette Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. Accounts have been established in Corporal Middlebrook’s name for provide financial relief to his family. Donation can be made to City of Lafayette Police Department Fallen Heroes Fund through the Community Foundation of Acadiana via the following link--www.cfacadiana.org/LafayettePDFund

The investigation is ongoing.

