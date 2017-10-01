'Save LSU football' fundraiser started to buy out Coach O contract

LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans. Frustrated fans have now begun to take action.

On Sunday, one LSU fan started a fundraiser to "save LSU football."

Coach Ed Orgeron's 5-year contract negotiations at the start of this year included a $12 million first-year buyout clause. A clause this fundraiser hopes to meet.

"The AD couldn’t do it, so it is up to us... save our program, help our state," the GoFundMe page read.

LSU's season started less than ideally, some would even say embarrassingly, after penalties cost the Tigers big in a 37-7 loss to Mississippi State, and again Saturday as they fell to the Trojans at homecoming, 24-21. Troy is the first Sun Belt Conference team to beat LSU in the Tigers' 37 games against the conference's members.

Both losses have caused LSU to drop out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since December 7, 2008.

As of Sunday evening, the GoFundMe had only raised $250 out of its $12 million goal.

"Tell Joe and Oeaux goodbye," the page concluded.

