La. emergency support team arrives in San Juan to assist in recovery

A support team from Louisiana is on the ground in San Juan to help with recovery efforts, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Gov. Edwards posted on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Sunday that a support team deployed Friday from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) was now on the ground in San Juan and “ready to assist Puerto Rico in any way we can.”

“Please continue to pray for the citizens impacted by this disaster,” Gov. Edwards wrote in his post.

On Friday, GOHSEP deployed employees to the island nations of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after they were battered by Hurricanes Irma and Maria within a matter of days. This came after requests for help were made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Collection sites are still open through October 11 to help the countries hit by the back-to-back major hurricanes.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.