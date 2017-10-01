New scam targets new moms who haven't left hospital

Reports have started to surface of a scam targeting new moms who haven't even left the hospital.

According to Baton Rouge General Medical Center, several patients have recevied calls to their hospital rooms in the birthing center from scammers claiming to be from Playtex, an American brand name for undergarments, baby products, gloves, feminine products, and sunscreen.

The scammer tries to offer a $500 gift card in exchange for personal information.

The hospital warns these calls are not legitimate and if you receive one of these calls, do not give out your personal information.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.