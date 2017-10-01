Nick Saban, Crimson Tide help special girl have special day

Aubreigh Nicholas and her family pose for a picture with Alabama mascot Big Al. (Photo courtesy @aubreysarmy)

Aubreigh Nicholas of Semmes, 10, who has a rare and inoperable brain cancer known as DIPG, is kissed by Alabama Coach Nick Saban during a visit to Tuscaloosa Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Photo courtesy @aubreighsarmy)

They pulled out all the stops at the University of Alabama Saturday, making a special day possible for one special little girl.

10-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas, of Semmes, AL, suffers from a rare and inoperable brain cancer known as DIPG. She spent some quality time at Bryant-Denny Stadium on game day, as the Crimson Tide took on the Ole Miss Rebels. She and her family met players, cheerleaders, and Big Al, the university's elephant mascot.

Aubreigh also met Coach Nick Saban, and a photograph of Alabama's head coach kissing his young guest on her head is touching hearts all over, thanks to social media.

"Can't say enough about the Army, the Bama Nation and the University of Alabama for making a reality out of what was a week ago a long shot dream. Aubreigh like so many of our little girls has a die-hard allegiance to SEC football. What the Tide and the University did today, beyond words," the accompanying words read, in part.

Among the comments: "A million likes and prayers for Aubreigh and family.."

And: "Prayers are still being asked for a miracle. Everyday! Love you Aubreigh and whole Nicholas family."

Also: "God bless Aubreigh and her family. Way to go Bama for making her day so special!"

