False River Water Works lifts boil water advisory

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A boil water advisory has been lifted by False River Water Works.

Officials issued the advisory Sunday after there was a relay failure and they experienced a pressure drop in the water system.

They advised people to boil their water as a safety precaution.

