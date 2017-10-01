False River Water Works issues boil water advisory - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

False River Water Works issues boil water advisory

Posted by WAFB Staff
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A boil water advisory has been issued by False River Water Works.

Officials said there was a relay failure and now they are experiencing a pressure drop in the water system.

They are advising people to boil their water as a safety precaution until further notice.

