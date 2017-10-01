False River Water Works issues boil water advisory

Rep. Steve Scalise (R.-LA.) , the House Majority Whip who was shot at a Republican Congressional Baseball team practice last June, speaks to Norah O’Donnell in his first interview since the shooting.More >>
A Livingston Parish man is dead and a Mississippi woman is facing charges following a hit and run crash early Sunday morning, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police reported Albert Watson, 59, of Denham Springs, was killed in the wreck. Troopers said Deana Collier, 52, of Sandersville, MS, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit and run. Senior Tpr. Dustin Dwight with LSP Troop L said the crash happened on I-12 West near...More >>
One driver was killed and the other was injured in a head-on collision Saturday evening, authorities reported.More >>
Officials are currently attempting to extricate a driver from an overturned vehicle after a wreck involving a Baton Rouge Police Department unit.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
