Head-on collision leaves 1 driver dead, the other injured

One driver was killed and the other was injured in a head-on collision Saturday evening, authorities reported.

Louisiana State Police said Tom Hayes Jr., 49, of Ethel died in the crash. According to troopers, Alvin McCray Jr., 36, also of Ethel, suffered moderate injuries.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP Troop A said the crash happened on LA 19 near LA 955 in East Feliciana Parish around 8 p.m.

He explained the investigation up to this point shows Hayes was driving on LA 19 North in a 2013 Nissan Maxima when his car crossed the center line and into the path of a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer driven by McCray. Lee added investigators have not yet determined what caused the car to cross into the opposite lane.

According to Lee, Hayes was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office. Lee stated McCray was properly buckled but still sustained injuries. He did not specify the extent of those.

Officials said investigators don’t know if impairment was a factor in the crash. They added blood samples from both drivers were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, which is standard procedure in deadly crashes on Louisiana highways.

The investigation continues.

