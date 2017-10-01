Southern features big plays in 31-14 win over Fort Valley State

The Southern Jaguars got back in the win column with a 31-14 victory against Fort Valley State on Saturday.

The Jags jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 3:00 of the game.

Cameron Mackey rushed for a 62-yard touchdown. The Wildcats punted on the following possession and Jaguar stand-out Danny Johnson returned it 68 yards for the score.

Fort Valley State also got into the end zone twice in the first half.

However, Southern pulled away and never looked back.

The Jags finished with 283 yards rushing.

