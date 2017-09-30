Two-car crash involving police car on Scenic Hwy.

Officials were forced to extricate a driver from an overturned vehicle after a wreck involving a Baton Rouge Police Department unit.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says a two-car crash occurred around 8 p.m.on Scenic Highway near Blount Road involving a police car.

The officer was said to be in stable condition with only minor injuries, however, the other car involved in the wreck was overturned and reportedly on fire for “a period of time.”

Police say the driver of the overturned vehicle needed to be extricated. The driver was then transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Sgt. McKneely says that driver is suspected to live.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.

