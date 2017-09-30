Rep. Steve Scalise attends LSU homecoming game

After returning to work this week in Washington, and returning home for the first time since he was critically wounded back in June, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise made his way to Tiger Stadium Saturday night to attend the LSU vs. Troy homecoming game.

“There’s no place like home on a Saturday night!” he said in a tweet.

Scalise was wounded on the morning of June 14th as he took part in a GOP team practice for the charity Congressional Baseball Game at a field in Alexandria, Va. Three others were also shot. Scalise suffered serious internal injuries and was hospitalized for several weeks. His assailant, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, died after a gun battle with police.

This is the first time the Representative has been back in Louisiana since the shooting. Saturday morning, he and his wife, Jennifer, voted early in Jefferson Parish.

RELATED STORIES:

La. congressman wounded in shooting will talk about his road to recovery on WAFB

Congressman Scalise released from hospital, to begin rehabilitation

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.