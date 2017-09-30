LOPA flag flies over hospital in honor of 5-year-old

Officials at Our Lady of the Lake honored a 5-year-old boy, killed earlier this week in a multi-car pileup on I-10 in Baton Rouge.

Outside the hospital, they raised an organ donor flag in honor of Xander Cruz Benoit. His organs were donated after the crash.

LOPA officials said they have raised a flag to symbolize when there’s a "hero in the hospital” since 2011.

Xander's family said he talked about being a police officer when he grew up, aiming to be a hero.

One official with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency said that's exactly what organ donors are, silent heroes.

“We hope it’s a silver lining for these families during such a tragic time. It can be something good that comes out of it,” said LOPA’s Donation Services Coordinator, Samantha Miller.

LOPA said one organ donor can save up to 9 lives and one cornea donor can give the gift of sight for up to two people.

According to LOPA, there are over 2,000 people waiting on the donor list in Louisiana and over 116,000 nationwide.

To register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor or for more information go to: donatelifela.org, registerme.org or LOPA.org.

