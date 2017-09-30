LSU loses heartbreaking homecoming game to Troy, 24-21

LSU plays their last out of conference game before starting a grueling stretch of SEC games.More >>
LSU plays their last out of conference game before starting a grueling stretch of SEC games.More >>
Officials are currently attempting to extricate a driver from an overturned vehicle after a wreck involving a Baton Rouge Police Department unit.More >>
Officials are currently attempting to extricate a driver from an overturned vehicle after a wreck involving a Baton Rouge Police Department unit.More >>
After returning to work this week in Washington, and returning home for the first time since he was critically wounded back in June, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise made his way to Tiger Stadium Saturday night to attend the LSU vs. Troy homecoming game.More >>
After returning to work this week in Washington, and returning home for the first time since he was critically wounded back in June, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise made his way to Tiger Stadium Saturday night to attend the LSU vs. Troy homecoming game.More >>
Officials at Our Lady of the Lake honored a 5-year-old boy, killed earlier this week in a multi-car pileup on I-10 in Baton Rouge.More >>
Officials at Our Lady of the Lake honored a 5-year-old boy, killed earlier this week in a multi-car pileup on I-10 in Baton Rouge.More >>
The daughter of fallen EBRSO deputy Lt. Shawn Anderson was presented as Walker High’s Sophomore Homecoming Maid Friday night, and deputies attended to show support.More >>
The daughter of fallen EBRSO deputy Lt. Shawn Anderson was presented as Walker High’s Sophomore Homecoming Maid Friday night, and deputies attended to show support.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>