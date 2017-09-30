LSU loses heartbreaking homecoming game to Troy, 24-21

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Information provided by LSUSports.net

A late LSU comeback fell short on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, as Troy scored 14 points off four LSU turnovers to hand the Tigers a 24-21 defeat.

The loss snapped LSU's 49-game non-conference winning streak at home dating to a 2000 loss to UAB.

LSU (3-2) returns to action Saturday, Oct. 7, when the Tigers travel to face Florida in Gainesville. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Troy (4-1) was outgained by LSU, 428-363, but converted 10-of-18 third downs while the Tigers were 0-for-8. The Trojans also held a 9:28 advantage in time of possession.

LSU's Danny Etling was 17-of-25 passing for 198 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on the game's final play. Freshman quarterback Myles Brennan, who played in the second half before Elting's return, was 4-for-7 with a touchdown and an interception.

DJ Chark was LSU's leading receiver with 105 yards on four catches, while Russell Gage had three catches including a 34-yard touchdown. Tight end Foster Moreau had his first career two-touchdown game and finished with three catches for 41 yards.

With Derrius Guice unavailable, Darrel Williams led LSU in rushing with 69 yards on 17 carries, while Etling added 57 yards on five rushes.

Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers finished 16-of-28 passing for 157 yards, but the running of Jordan Chunn kept the Trojan offense moving. Chunn ran 30 times for 191 yards with a touchdown. Silvers also ran for a touchdown following an LSU turnover.

SCORING UPDATES:

B. Silvers run for 1 yd for a TD, (E. Legassey KICK) 0-7, 1st QTR

E. Legassey 37 yd FG GOOD 0-10, 2nd QTR

J. Chunn run for 1 yd for a TD, (E. Legassey KICK) 0-17, 3rd QTR

M. Brennan pass,to F. Moreau for 7 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) 7-17, 3rd QTR

J. Anderson run for 7 yds for a TD, (E. Legassey KICK) 24-7, 4th QTR

D. Etling pass,to R. Gage for 34 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) 24-14, 4th QTR

D. Etling pass,to F. Moreau for 20 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) 24-21, 4th QTR

