LIVE UPDATES: LSU vs. Troy (7-17, 3rd QTR)

LSU plays their last out of conference game before starting a grueling stretch of SEC games.

The Tigers (3-1) host the Troy Trojans Saturday night in Death Valley.

SCORING UPDATES:

  • B. Silvers run for 1 yd for a TD, (E. Legassey KICK) 0-7, 1st QTR
  • E. Legassey 37 yd FG GOOD 0-10, 2nd QTR
  • J. Chunn run for 1 yd for a TD, (E. Legassey KICK) 0-17, 3rd QTR
  • M. Brennan pass,to F. Moreau for 7 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) 7-17, 3rd QTR

