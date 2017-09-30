Daughter of fallen officer given special homecoming

The daughter of fallen EBRSO deputy Lt. Shawn Anderson was presented as Walker High’s Sophomore Homecoming Maid Friday night, and deputies attended to show support.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on Saturday of deputies from Lt. Anderson’s shift, as well as the EBRSO SWAT team showing support for Lt. Anderson’s daughter, Delaney.

Lt. Shawn Anderson was shot and killed while conducting an investigation at Classic Cuts, a barber shop off of O’Neal Lane on March 18.

EBRSO Lt. Eric Strickland escorted Delaney onto the field at halftime of the Wildcats’ Friday night game against the Scotlandville Hornets.

According to the post, SWAT team members even had a “special talk” with Delaney’s homecoming date.

“Congratulations Delaney! You are forever a part of our blue family!” the post said.

