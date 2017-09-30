Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Louisiana for first time after shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. tweeted out a picture of him and his wife back home in Jefferson Parish Saturday afternoon for the first time since he was shot during a baseball practice in June.

"Great to be back home!!" he said in a tweet.

Jennifer and I just voted early in Jefferson Parish. Great to be back home!! pic.twitter.com/jkJBHILbPx — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 30, 2017

Scalise was wounded on the morning of June 14th as he took part in a GOP team practice for the charity Congressional Baseball Game at a field in Alexandria, Va. Three others were also shot. Scalise suffered serious internal injuries and was hospitalized for several weeks. His assailant, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, died after a gun battle with police.

Scalise had only recently returned to Congress Thursday morning.

In his tweet, Scalise said he and his wife, Jennifer, had just voted early in Jefferson Parish.

In a statement, his office said that Scalise would be returning to work at the Capitol, while also completing an "extended period of out-patient rehabilitation over the coming months."

