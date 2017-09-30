Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A person on a bicycle was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road Saturday afternoon.

Derek Glover, District Chief with the Central Fire Department, says the incident occurred in the 21000 block of Greenwell Springs Road sometime after 1 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Central Police Department is investigating the case. 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly