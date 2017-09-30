WATCH LIVE: Tiger TV's LSU vs. Troy pre-game coverage - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: Tiger TV's LSU vs. Troy pre-game coverage

Tiger Stadium (source: WAFB) Tiger Stadium (source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

LSU plays their last out of conference game before starting a grueling stretch of SEC games.

The Tigers (3-1) host the Troy Trojans Saturday night in Death Valley.

Tiger TV is LSU's student-run television station of 25+ years.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly