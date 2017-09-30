State police investigate two separate fatal crashes where pedestrian, 19-year-old killed

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated two separate fatal crashes on the Northshore Friday night where a pedestrian and a 19-year-old were killed.

State police say the first crash occurred on Interstate 12 near US-190 in Covington and has claimed the life of an unidentified white male pedestrian.

The second crash occurred on LA 62 near LA 424 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Jamie Adcox of Pine.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, state police were dispatched to a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 12 east of US 190 in Covington.

Based on the preliminary on-scene investigation, Troopers determined that an unidentified white male pedestrian was standing/walking in the right westbound lane of Interstate 12.

A 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer driven by 67-year-old Sem Garza of Santa Rosa, TX was westbound in the right lane and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was fatally injured in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on-scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. State Police are currently working with the St. Tammany Parish Cororner’s Office as they attempt to identify the deceased pedestrian.

Garza was uninjured in the crash. As part of the on-going investigation, Garza provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present.

The second fatal crash occurred just after midnight on LA 62 just east of LA 424 in Washington Parish.

Based on the initial findings, state police determined the crash occurred as Jamie Lee Adcox was driving a 2001 Nissan pickup westbound on LA 62.

For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Adcox’s truck exited the roadway to the right.

After exiting the roadway, the vehicle overturned, and slid on its roof as it crashed into a driveway embankment. The vehicle then became airborne, before ultimately crashing into several small trees.

Adcox was unrestrained at the time of the crash, state police say. He was ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.

As part of the on-going investigation, blood samples were obtained and will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.

