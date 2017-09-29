Missing La. woman's boat found near Puerto Rico

Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
The catamaran belonging to a Louisiana woman and her husband who have been missing since Hurricane Maria swept across St. Croix has been found near Puerto Rico, a relative said Friday.More >>
Southern University's Give Day came to an end Friday.More >>
With Baton Rouge on track to break records for homicides and murders, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is outlining her strategy to cut back on the violence. However, any such strategy could take months to come together.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
