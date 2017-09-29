Southern wraps up annual giving campaign

Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Southern University's Give Day came to an end Friday.More >>
With Baton Rouge on track to break records for homicides and murders, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is outlining her strategy to cut back on the violence. However, any such strategy could take months to come together.More >>
LSU will rededicate the African American Cultural Center Friday evening in honor of its first African-American chairman, Clarence L. Barney Jr.More >>
Southern University will be celebrating Homecoming 2017 from October 1 through 7.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
We have new information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in Owensboro. We're told five people were arrested by ICE on Thursday.More >>
The librarian said the school didn't need the books and called Dr. Seuss a "bit of a cliché" and that his characters are "racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes."More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
A woman sustained a minor injury to her left ankle after her son-in-law accidentally shot her while trying to kill a snake.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
