Southern wraps up annual giving campaign

Southern University's Give Day came to an end Friday.

School officials and volunteers made more than 1,000 calls throughout the day and raised roughly $75,000 for the effort since Friday morning, on top of the nearly $3.8 million they've raised since January.

Lynn Howard, director of annual funds for the school, says the energy has been high for much of the day from both volunteers and those alumni, donors, and supporters that they’ve called.

“It’s a week before homecoming and we’re all just pulling together and we’re really excited about giving for SU Give Day," said Howard.

The school has also seen a bump in enrollment numbers.

