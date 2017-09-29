Southern University announces schedule of events for Homecoming - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern University announces schedule of events for Homecoming week

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern University will be celebrating Homecoming 2017 from October 1 through 7.

The schedule of events is as follows:

  • Monday, October 2
    • 9th Annual Art Exhibition and Reception: Next Generation of Fiyah! - 6 to 8 p.m., Frank Hayden Hall in the Visual Arts Gallery
  • Tuesday, October 3
    • French Quarter Fest: 7 p.m. til, Moody Intramural Complex
  • Wednesday, October 4
    • Annual Health Fair (Student and Alumni Fellowship Lunch): 11 a.m., Smith-Brown Memorial Union
    • Miss SUBR 87th Coronation Electric Elegance at Studio 87: 7 p.m., FG Clark Activity Center
  • Thursday, October 5
    • SU Day of Service: 8 to 11 a.m., JS Clark Memorial Alumni House
    • Alumni Reunion Registration: 1 to 5 p.m., JS Clark Memorial Alumni House
    • Tell Them We Are Rising Movie Screening and Panel Discussion: 2 to 4:30 p.m., Smith-Brown Memorial Union
    • SUAF and SUSF Welcome Reception: 6 to 8 p.m., Donald C. Wade House
  • Friday, October 6
    • Joint Chapters Scholarship Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., Special Events Center (old women's gym)
    • EBR David Quiett Golf Tournament: 8 a.m., Beaver Creek Golf Course, 100 Plain-Port Hudson Rd., Zachary
    • Alumni Campus Tour: 12 to 1 p.m., JS Clark Memorial Alumni House
    • Alumni Open House: 12 to 4 p.m., JS Clark Memorial Alumni House
    • SU Day Party: 2 p.m., Greek Rowe and Jaguar Plaza
    • Alumni Roundup ft. Keith Frank: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Smith-Brown Memorial Union
    • Reunion of Friends Alumni Roundup Scholarship Fundraiser/After Party: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave., Baton Rouge
  • Saturday, October 7
    • SU Homecoming Parade: 8 to 10 a.m., Scenic Hwy.
    • Tailgate ft. The Michael Foster Project and DJ Big Cheese: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nursing Lawn
    • SU Day Party ft. Tucka: 1 to 4 p.m., FG Clark Activity Center
    • Homecoming Pre-Game and Game vs. Alabama A&M: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., 6 p.m.: AW Mumford Stadium
  • Sunday, October 8
    • Alumni Praise Service and Gospel Jazz on the Bluff Sunday Brunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Donald C. Wade House

