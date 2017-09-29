WBR Sheriff makes 5-year-old boy killed in wreck an honorary deputy

A 5-year-old boy was tragically killed in a wreck on I-10 E Tuesday, September 26.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say Xander Cruz Benoit died following the crash that also injured six adults on I-10 E in West Baton Rouge Parish. WBRSO says Benoit was trapped in one of the cars. Charges for the driver were upgraded following the child's death.

The driver of one of the 18-wheelers involved in the wreck, Yasin Ibrahim, 44, of Minnesota, faces one count of negligent homicide, four counts of negligent injury, and one count of careless operation of a motor vehicle. He was accompanied by an attorney when he surrendered to deputies Friday morning. His bond was set at $5,000. Sheriff Mike Cazes says the bond amount was reached due to Ibrahim's cooperation with the investigation.

On Friday afternoon, Sheriff Cazes posted on Facebook, offering his sympathies and condolences to the family of Benoit. As a father and grandfather himself, and as one who responded to the wreck first-hand, he says it touched him deeply to know Benoit wanted to be a law enforcement officer when he grew up.

Since Benoit wanted to be an officer, Sheriff Cazes swore Benoit in as an Honorary Deputy Sheriff of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Rest easy Deputy Benoit. Your watch is over. We'll take it from here," the post read.

