Officials seeking vehicle burglary suspects

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking two men who reportedly burglarized multiple vehicles Wednesday.

Officials with EBRSO say the burglaries occurred in the 400 block of W Shady Lake Place on Wednesday, September 27.

EBRSO says the first suspect is described as a black male with a high top style haircut, wearing a light colored, long sleeve shirt and shorts.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a light colored shirt.

Anyone with information in this incident should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. There is a cash reward available for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

