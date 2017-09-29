Early voting for Oct. 14 election begins Saturday

Early voting begins Saturday for the state treasurer’s office and three constitutional amendments. Other races include mayor and city council in New Orleans, two state representatives seats for District 58 (Ascension, Iberville, and St. James Parishes) and District 77 (St. Tammany Parish), public service commissioner District 2 (includes Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas), and various local elections throughout the state.

All eligible Louisiana voters can early vote on Saturday, September 1 through Saturday, October 7, excluding Sunday, October 1. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The regular election will be held on Saturday, October 14.

If you want to vote early, you can vote at your parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. You can find a complete list of early voting locations by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting or using the GeuxVote Mobile app.

