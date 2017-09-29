Governor, Mayor Broome attend rededication ceremony of LSU's African American Cultural Center

LSU rededicated the African American Cultural Center Friday evening in honor of its first African-American chairman, Clarence L. Barney Jr. The event was put on by the A.P. Tureaud Sr. Black Alumni Chapter as part of its annual LSU Legends Program and Reception. Governor John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU President F. King Alexander also attended the event.

The university’s board of supervisors voted back in May to rename the African American Cultural Center in Barney’s honor. Barney served on the LSU board of supervisors from 1988 until 2000 and served as the university’s first African-American chairman from 1992 to 1993.

In the 1980s, Barney helped champion the students' request to have a cultural center on campus. The center was then developed in 1993. In addition to his work at LSU, Barney served as the president of the Urban League of Greater New Orleans for more than 30 years.

Shawn Barney, Clarence Barney’s son told 9News, “He thought education certainly was important but he also thought the institution of LSU certainly was important, not only to educate but to impact people's lives.”

Clearance Barney died in 2005 at the age of 70.

