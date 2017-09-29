LSU Homecoming Gameday: Times of Interest

Saturday is Homecoming at LSU and the campus will be busy starting early in the morning and ending with a Tiger victory late in the evening.

If you're heading out to LSU on Saturday, here's a list of Homecoming events:

8 a.m. LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. LSU Homecoming Parade: Starts at West Lakeshore Drive, to South Stadium, to Fieldhouse Drive to Dalrymple

11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show

11:30 a.m. LSU Homecoming Tailgate, LSU Parade Ground until 3 p.m.

Noon LSU Ticket Office opens

1 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

1 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

1:30 p.m. True Spin performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

3 p.m. Club level and Suites open at Tiger Stadium, LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

3:15 p.m. LSU Student gates open at Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m. All remaining gates – including Skyline Club - open at Tiger Stadium

3:55 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village

4:10 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”

5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

5:39 p.m. 4-H Recognition

5:40 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation (Kevin Faulk, Herb Tyler, Tommy Banks, Cedric Donaldson)

5:43 p.m. TAF Planned Giving Recognition

5:46 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

5:50 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem

5:56 p.m. LSU Intro Video

5:57 p.m. Team Captains out of locker room

5:58:30 p.m. LSU takes the field

5:59 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

5:59 p.m. Troy takes the field

6:02 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Troy on ESPNU



On Field Presentations:

1st Quarter: LSU 2017 NCAA Track Individual Champions

1st/2nd Quarter Break: Family Association Scholarship

2nd Quarter: LSU’s 2017 SEC Diving Champion and SEC Diving Coach of the Year

Halftime: LSU Band performs and Homecoming Court presented



