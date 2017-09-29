LSU Homecoming Gameday: Times of Interest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU Homecoming Gameday: Times of Interest

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Tiger Stadium (Source: WAFB) Tiger Stadium (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Saturday is Homecoming at LSU and the campus will be busy starting early in the morning and ending with a Tiger victory late in the evening.

If you're heading out to LSU on Saturday, here's a list of Homecoming events:
8 a.m.  LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. LSU Homecoming Parade: Starts at West Lakeshore Drive, to South Stadium, to Fieldhouse Drive to Dalrymple
11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show  
11:30 a.m. LSU Homecoming Tailgate, LSU Parade Ground until 3 p.m. 
Noon  LSU Ticket Office opens
1 p.m.  L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1 p.m.  Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
1:30 p.m.  True Spin performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3 p.m.  Club level and Suites open at Tiger Stadium, LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
3:15 p.m.  LSU Student gates open at Tiger Stadium 
3:30 p.m.  All remaining gates – including Skyline Club - open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m.  LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni  
4 p.m.  LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village 
4:10 p.m.  Band comes down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m.  LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium  
5:39 p.m.  4-H Recognition  
5:40 p.m.  Guest Captains Presentation (Kevin Faulk, Herb Tyler, Tommy Banks, Cedric Donaldson) 
5:43 p.m.  TAF Planned Giving Recognition 
5:46 p.m.  Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
5:50 p.m.  Alma Mater and National Anthem
5:56 p.m.  LSU Intro Video 
5:57 p.m.  Team Captains out of locker room 
5:58:30 p.m.  LSU takes the field
5:59 p.m.  Coin toss at midfield
5:59 p.m.  Troy takes the field 
6:02 p.m.  Kickoff: LSU vs. Troy on ESPNU   
                
On Field Presentations: 
1st Quarter:  LSU 2017 NCAA Track Individual Champions
1st/2nd Quarter Break: Family Association Scholarship
2nd Quarter: LSU’s 2017 SEC Diving Champion and SEC Diving Coach of the Year
Halftime: LSU Band performs and Homecoming Court presented 
 
