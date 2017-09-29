Gov. Edwards applauds Saints for decision regarding national anthem

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement in response to the Saints decision to kneel as a team prior to and stand up during the National Anthem at their upcoming game.More >>
The family of an LSU student who has been missing for nearly two weeks will held a news conference Friday afternoon to provide updates on the ongoing search.More >>
Norris Greenhouse Jr. has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, in November 2015 and will serve 7.5 years behind bars consecutively.More >>
The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Briana Mayo, who reacted on our Facebook page this week about the National Anthem at the Central High School pep rally.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
