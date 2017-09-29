Gov. Edwards applauds Saints for decision regarding national anthem

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement in response to the Saints decision to kneel as a team prior to and stand up during the National Anthem at their upcoming game:

Throughout the week, I have been in contact with the Saints leadership and have been kept up to date about the ongoing conversations among members of the team. I understand they have been looking for a way to show unity while also acknowledging the original intent behind their protest - one that doesn’t involve the flag or our national anthem. I know the Saints have put a great deal of thought into this. I applaud their decision and appreciate the leadership of the organization and team captains. I welcome the opportunity to further discuss the issues raised by Saints team members and am committed moving forward together.