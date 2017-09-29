LSU to require certain freshmen to live on campus, starting fall 2018

LSU has announced that certain freshmen will now be required to live on campus, starting next fall.

Students who live within a 50 mile radius of the campus are exempt.

Certain other exemptions could apply.

University officials said students will have to sign an academic contract in which first-year, full-time students who start in the summer or fall semesters of 2018 must live in on-campus housing for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters.

They added those who begin in spring 2019 will only be required to live on campus for that semester.

Click here for more

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.