Southern vs Fort Valley State: By the Numbers

After three long weeks on road, the Jaguars are back home this weekend to host Fort Valley State.
The Jaguars (1-3) enter the game on a three-game losing streak after a 48-31 defeat in their SWAC opener against Alcorn State.
Fort Valley State enters A,W, Mumford Stadium with a 1-2 overall record.
Wins: Benedict College (31-28, 2OT)
Losses: West Georgia (34-9), Miles College (29-10)
* Valdosta State canceled due to Hurricane Irma
Here's a look at the Jags and Wildcats, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|FVS
|First Downs
|57
|48
|Rushing Attempts
|132
|109
|Rushing Yards
|396
|328
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|3.0
|3.0
|Rushing Yards/Game
|99.0
|109.3
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|64-133-7
|47-84-3
|Passing Yards
|628
|685
|Avg/Pass
|4.7
|8.15
|Passing Yards/Game
|157.0
|228.3
|Total Offense/Game
|256.0
|337.7
|Points/Game
|15.5
|16.67
|DEFENSE
|SU
|FVS
|First Downs Allowed
|87
|63
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|926
|660
|Passing Yards Allowed
|858
|565
|Total Yards Allowed
|1784
|1225
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|446.0
|408.3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Sacks
|6
|3
|Points Allowed/Game
|38.0
|30.33
Wildcats Top Offensive Players:
QB Slade Jarman: 73 passes, 42 completions for 601 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 42 rushes for 84 yards (2.0 avg)
RB Jamari Clark: 28 rushes, 81 yards (2.9 avg), 1 touchdown, 12 receptions, 130 yards (10.83 avg)
RB Myles Graham: 14 rushes, 90 yards (6.4 avg)
WR Loren Smothers: 14 receptions, 154 (11 avg), 1 touchdown
Wildcats Top Defensive Players:
DB Cameron Young: 29 total tackles
DB Aaron Dore: 17 total tackles
LB Cannon Thomas: 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss
Kickoff:
6 p.m. A.W. Mumford Stadium
PREDICTION: Southern 38, Fort Valley State 18.
