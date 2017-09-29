Southern vs Fort Valley State: By the Numbers

After three long weeks on road, the Jaguars are back home this weekend to host Fort Valley State.

The Jaguars (1-3) enter the game on a three-game losing streak after a 48-31 defeat in their SWAC opener against Alcorn State.

Fort Valley State enters A,W, Mumford Stadium with a 1-2 overall record.

Wins: Benedict College (31-28, 2OT)

Losses: West Georgia (34-9), Miles College (29-10)

* Valdosta State canceled due to Hurricane Irma

Here's a look at the Jags and Wildcats, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU FVS First Downs 57 48 Rushing Attempts 132 109 Rushing Yards 396 328 Rushing Avg/Carry 3.0 3.0 Rushing Yards/Game 99.0 109.3 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 64-133-7 47-84-3 Passing Yards 628 685 Avg/Pass 4.7 8.15 Passing Yards/Game 157.0 228.3 Total Offense/Game 256.0 337.7 Points/Game 15.5 16.67

DEFENSE SU FVS First Downs Allowed 87 63 Rushing Yards Allowed 926 660 Passing Yards Allowed 858 565 Total Yards Allowed 1784 1225 Total Yards Allowed/Game 446.0 408.3 Turnovers 10 8 Sacks 6 3 Points Allowed/Game 38.0 30.33

Wildcats Top Offensive Players:

QB Slade Jarman: 73 passes, 42 completions for 601 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 42 rushes for 84 yards (2.0 avg)

RB Jamari Clark: 28 rushes, 81 yards (2.9 avg), 1 touchdown, 12 receptions, 130 yards (10.83 avg)

RB Myles Graham: 14 rushes, 90 yards (6.4 avg)

WR Loren Smothers: 14 receptions, 154 (11 avg), 1 touchdown

Wildcats Top Defensive Players:

DB Cameron Young: 29 total tackles

DB Aaron Dore: 17 total tackles

LB Cannon Thomas: 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss

Kickoff:

6 p.m. A.W. Mumford Stadium

PREDICTION: Southern 38, Fort Valley State 18.

