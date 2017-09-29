FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less humid, clear

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, lower humidity; light NE winds - a high of 88°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear - cooler, quite mild; a low of 65°

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice last day of September; a high of 87°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, 30% coverage rain/storms - a high of 87°

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix - scattered rain (30%); high of 85°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, 40% coverage showers/storms; a high of 85°

WEDNESDAY: Isolated mainly afternoon showers (20%) - a high of 87°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies - a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - TROPICAL UPDATE …

- ”Lee” has now weakened to tropical storm status - currently, about 1,000 miles NE of Bermuda; highest sustained winds down to 70 mph; moving NE at 31 mph. “Tropical Storm Lee” is accelerating toward the NE and will continue on this same track over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours; expected to dissipate over the weekend …

- ”Tropical Storm Maria” continues to race ENE across the open waters of the Atlantic - currently located about 525 miles SSE of Halifax, Nova Scotia; highest sustained winds of 60 mph; moving ENE at 31 mph … Maria is expected to acquire extratropical characteristics within the next 36 hours

- INVEST 99L - a broad trough of low pressure, interacting with an upper-level low, is producing a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers; extending from the NW Caribbean, northward across Cuba to the southern Florida peninsula. Conditions appear to be somewhat favorable for further development; looking at the potential for locally heavy rainfall over portions of central/western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula: a 40% chance of further development over the next 2 - 5 days (medium chance)

- A Tropical Wave is producing cloudiness and showers over the NE Caribbean and adjacent Atlantic waters … although there are no signs of organization and the surface pressures are not falling at this time, conditions “could” become a little more favorable for some development next week, while the system moves toward the WNW.

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: NE winds, 10 -15 knots; Seas, 2 - 3 feet; light chop

INLAND LAKES: NW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 30:

High Tide: 6:34 a.m. +1.5

Low Tide: 4:49 p.m. +0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29 … 95° (1953); 43° (1967)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29 … 85°; 64°

SUNRISE: 6:57 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:52 p.m.

