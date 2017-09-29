LSU vs Troy: By the Numbers

LSU plays their last out of conference game before starting a grueling stretch of SEC games.
The Tigers (3-1) host the Troy Trojans Saturday night in Death Valley.
Troy comes to Tiger Stadium with a 3-1 overall record.
Wins: Alabama State (34-7), New Mexico State (27-24), Akron (22-17)
Loss: Boise State (24-13)
Here's a look at the Tigers and Trojans, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|TROY
|First Downs
|79
|93
|Rushing Attempts
|170
|132
|Rushing Yards
|802
|702
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.7
|5.3
|Rushing Yards/Game
|200.5
|175.5
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|51-88-1
|103-158-2
|Passing Yards
|815
|1093
|Avg/Pass
|9.3
|6.9
|Passing Yards/Game
|203.8
|273.2
|Total Offense/Game
|1617
|1795
|Points/Game
|28.5
|24.0
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|TROY
|First Downs Allowed
|67
|74
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|424
|382
|Passing Yards Allowed
|764
|889
|Total Yards Allowed
|1188
|1271
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|297.0
|317.8
|Turnovers
|4
|5
|Sacks
|12
|9
|Points Allowed/Game
|18.2
|18.0
Trojan Top Offensive Players:
QB Brandon Silvers: 102 of 154 passing, 1084 yards, 2 interceptions, 2 touchdowns
RB Jordan Chunn: 61 carries for 299 yards (4.9 avg), 5 touchdowns, 15 receptions, 131 yards (8.7 avg)
RB Jamarius Henderson: 24 carries for 198 yards (8.2 avg) 3 touchdowns
WR Deondre Douglas: 19 receptions, 233 yards (12.3 avg), 1 touchdown
WR Emanuel Thompson: 17 receptions, 143 yards (8.4 avg)
Trojan Top Defensive Players:
S Cedarius Rookard: 22 total tackles, .5 for loss
LB Tron Folsom: 20 total tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1 quarterback hurry
S Melvin Tyus: 18 total tackles, .5 for loss
LB Sam Lebbie: 17 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, 2 quarterback hurries
DB Tyquae Russell: 15 total tackles, 4 pass breakups, 4 passes defensed
Kickoff: 6 p.m. from Tiger Stadium
Television: ESPNU
PREDICTION: LSU 31, Troy: 20
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.