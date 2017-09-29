LSU vs Troy: By the Numbers

LSU plays their last out of conference game before starting a grueling stretch of SEC games.

The Tigers (3-1) host the Troy Trojans Saturday night in Death Valley.

Troy comes to Tiger Stadium with a 3-1 overall record.

Wins: Alabama State (34-7), New Mexico State (27-24), Akron (22-17)

Loss: Boise State (24-13)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Trojans, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU TROY First Downs 79 93 Rushing Attempts 170 132 Rushing Yards 802 702 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.7 5.3 Rushing Yards/Game 200.5 175.5 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 51-88-1 103-158-2 Passing Yards 815 1093 Avg/Pass 9.3 6.9 Passing Yards/Game 203.8 273.2 Total Offense/Game 1617 1795 Points/Game 28.5 24.0

DEFENSE LSU TROY First Downs Allowed 67 74 Rushing Yards Allowed 424 382 Passing Yards Allowed 764 889 Total Yards Allowed 1188 1271 Total Yards Allowed/Game 297.0 317.8 Turnovers 4 5 Sacks 12 9 Points Allowed/Game 18.2 18.0

Trojan Top Offensive Players:

QB Brandon Silvers: 102 of 154 passing, 1084 yards, 2 interceptions, 2 touchdowns

RB Jordan Chunn: 61 carries for 299 yards (4.9 avg), 5 touchdowns, 15 receptions, 131 yards (8.7 avg)

RB Jamarius Henderson: 24 carries for 198 yards (8.2 avg) 3 touchdowns

WR Deondre Douglas: 19 receptions, 233 yards (12.3 avg), 1 touchdown

WR Emanuel Thompson: 17 receptions, 143 yards (8.4 avg)

Trojan Top Defensive Players:

S Cedarius Rookard: 22 total tackles, .5 for loss

LB Tron Folsom: 20 total tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1 quarterback hurry

S Melvin Tyus: 18 total tackles, .5 for loss

LB Sam Lebbie: 17 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, 2 quarterback hurries

DB Tyquae Russell: 15 total tackles, 4 pass breakups, 4 passes defensed

Kickoff: 6 p.m. from Tiger Stadium

Television : ESPNU

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Troy: 20

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.