YOUR TURN: Central High National Anthem

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Briana Mayo. Mayo reacted on our Facebook page this week to the decision by administrators at Central High School not to perform the National Anthem at a pep rally.

That decision was overturned after parents complained. Mayo was very complimentary about the stand taken by one of those parents, Ryan Bales. In Mayo’s words:

What an eloquent and professional interview. This veteran said he isn't against people kneeling. He fought for the right so we could be free to protest. I agree the anthem should be played. If there is a peaceful kneel, then let it happen. But either kneeling or standing, the anthem is heard and that's more respectful to our country than completely turning it off.

