Man faces cruelty charges after baby suffers broken leg

Police said a man with a violent criminal history is suspected of abusing a baby. Court documents show Marcus Washington, 30, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Thursday.More >>
Police said a man with a violent criminal history is suspected of abusing a baby. Court documents show Marcus Washington, 30, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Thursday.More >>
Xander Cruz, 5, died Thursday after being badly injured in a major crash in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday. The wreck sent both of his parents to the hospital and left his family in mourning.More >>
Xander Cruz, 5, died Thursday after being badly injured in a major crash in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday. The wreck sent both of his parents to the hospital and left his family in mourning.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
The family of an LSU student who has been missing for nearly two weeks will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to provide updates on the ongoing search.More >>
The family of an LSU student who has been missing for nearly two weeks will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to provide updates on the ongoing search.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>