Man faces cruelty charges after baby suffers broken leg

Police said a man with a violent criminal history is suspected of abusing a baby.

Court documents show Marcus Washington, 30, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Thursday.

According to the probable cause report, the 11-month-old victim was in Washington’s care while the mother was at work and she reportedly later noticed an injury to the child’s leg.

The report stated the child was taken to an urgent care clinic and EMS later drove the child to the hospital.

Officials said the doctors advised that the victim suffered a broken femur. They added doctors reported the injury was believed to have been caused by blunt force trauma and not something that was accidental.

Washington was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Bond has not been set.

The probable cause report stated Washington has been arrested 10 prior to this. Those charges include domestic abuse battery. The report added Washington is on parole for burglary, theft of a firearm, and intent to distribute marijuana.

