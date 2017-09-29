Grandfather of 5-year-old killed in I-10 crash says the boy 'will always be my hero'

Xander Cruz, 5, died Thursday after being badly injured in a major crash in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday.

The wreck sent both of his parents to the hospital and left his family in mourning.

KATC-TV in Lafayette reported his grandfather, legendary Cajun musician, Lee Benoit, is still trying to cope with the loss.

"He would say, 'When I grow up, I want to be just like you, Pawpaw; you're my best friend in the whole world,'” Benoit said. “It was great coming from a 5-year-old. He will always be my hero."

RELATED: Driver of 18-wheeler to be charged with negligent homicide for death of child

Little Xander’s heart may go to the right place. The family is donating his organs to children in need.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.