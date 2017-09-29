Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of a man suspected in a 2014 crime spree

Opening statements are scheduled to start Friday in the trial of a man arrested in connection with a crime spree through Baton Rouge in 2014.

Andre Young, 22, of Baton Rouge, was booked on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Armed robbery (4 counts)

Second-degree kidnapping (2 counts)

Aggravated rape (2 counts)

Officials reported his bond was set at $1.17 million.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Young and two accomplices went on a crime spree that started on Sunday, July 27 at 4:30 a.m. It is believed they committed multiple robberies.

Detectives suspect Young kidnapped and raped two women. He is also accused of shooting at a man who was leaving his home.

Police reported finding him hiding under a house after he bailed out of a car during a chase.

