Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of a man suspected in a 2014 crime spree

Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
The family of an LSU student who has been missing for nearly two weeks will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to provide updates on the ongoing search.More >>
Opening statements are scheduled to start Friday in the trial of a man arrested in connection with a crime spree through Baton Rouge in 2014.More >>
Starting with the NFL, growing criticism over athletes kneeling before or during the National Anthem has sparked major backlash from some, including President Donald Trump, who call it disrespectful to the flag.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>
