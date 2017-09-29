Parents plead for missing LSU student to come home

The family of an LSU student who has been missing for nearly two weeks held a news conference Friday afternoon to provide updates on the ongoing search. The parents of the student also pleaded for him to come home.

“If Michael can see or hear this in any way, shape, or form, just come home,” his father said Friday afternoon.

The family made the plea during a news conference they organized. They announced at the start of the conference that they would not take any questions from reporters.

The missing student’s father urged people near LSU to search for his son. “If there are buildings or places they don’t go to or see on a regular basis, look there,” he asked.

Relatives of Michael Nickelotte Jr., 21, held the conference from the levee on the corner of River Road and Skip Bertman Drive in Baton Rouge.

Investigators say Nickelotte was last seen at his on-campus apartment at 1 a.m. on September 18. It's believed he left on his own and was not abducted.

Nickelotte’s father says his son apparently left without his cell phone, computer, wallet, IDs, and car keys. His car was left parked on campus, however, his neon green bike is missing.

A Facebook page has been set up with updates on the search. Several billboards have also been placed around the area with a photo of the missing student.

Click here for more

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.