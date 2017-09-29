Parents plead for missing LSU student to come home

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking two men who reportedly burglarized multiple vehicles Wednesday.More >>
Early voting begins Saturday for the state treasurer’s office and three constitutional amendments.More >>
As a proactive step to continue to assist homeowners participating in the Restore Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Program, Governor John Bel Edwards has authorized the hiring of more home inspectors.More >>
The family of an LSU student who has been missing for nearly two weeks held a news conference Friday afternoon to provide updates on the ongoing search. The parents of the student also pleaded for him to come home.More >>
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes said the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed Tuesday, killing a 5-year-old, turned himself in to authorities Friday.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Price was under intense scrutiny for the high costs of private jets he chartered at taxpayer expense.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
