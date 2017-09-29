Family of missing LSU student plans news conference to provide updates on search

The family of an LSU student who has been missing for nearly two weeks will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to provide updates on the ongoing search.

Relatives of Michael Nickelotte Jr., 21, will speak at 1 p.m. from the levee on the corner of River Road and Skip Bertman Drive in Baton Rouge.

The family has said KlaasKids Foundation Search and Rescue Team, which is based out of Florida, is assisting with the search.

Investigators said Nickelotte was last seen at his on-campus apartment at 1 a.m. on September 18. It is believed he left on his own.

Nickelotte’s father said his son apparently left without his cell phone, computer, wallet and IDs, and car keys. His car was left parked on campus as well, he added.

A Facebook page has also been set up with updates on the search.

