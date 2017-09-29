Debate over pre-game protests heats up as area schools wrestle with how to react

Starting with the NFL, growing criticism over athletes kneeling before or during the National Anthem has sparked major backlash from some, including President Donald Trump, who call it disrespectful to the flag.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department hosted its National Night Out Against Crime event Thursday night with food, fun, prizes, and music for the whole family.More >>
New Roads Police detectives hope the public can help identify a man wanted for an armed robbery that happened in July.More >>
Notifications of changes to WAFB programming.More >>
A young girl and her mother stopped by the WAFB Channel 9 station on Government St. Thursday with a big surprise.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
