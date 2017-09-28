CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in New Roads armed robbery

New Roads Police detectives hope the public can help identify a man wanted for an armed robbery that happened in July.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on July 24 at the Tiger Trax Exxon convenience store on the corner of Hospital Rd. and LA 1.

Surveillance video shows the suspect waving a large gun in the face of a cashier, who then throws an undisclosed amount of cash at the robber. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information should contact New Roads Police at 225-638-3271 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

