Little girl with big heart makes donation to ALS Association in Donna Britt's name

A young girl and her mother stopped by the WAFB Channel 9 station on Government St. Thursday with a big surprise.

Addelyn O’Quin and her mother stopped by the TV station with a big check for the ALS Association and Donna Britt Day. Addie and her classmates at Slaughter Elementary School raised $400 and presented the check to Donna in our studio.

Addie is quite the community servant! She organized a Dress for ALS drive, where kids would donate just $2 to their homeroom teachers and then on September 20, they got to ditch their school uniforms and dress how they wanted.

Tickets for Donna Britt are sold out, but monetary donations to the ALS Association in Donna's name can still be made online here.

