Coast Guard joins search for Gonzales native missing from St. Croix

The U.S. Coast Guard is now conducting a search by air for a Gonzales native and her husband who went missing as Hurricane Maria tore through St. Croix.

Jennifer Stephens Robinson moved to St. Croix ten years ago and recently married boat captain, Scott Hansen, who runs a charter cruise business on a catamaran boat.

Last week, the couple decided to sail out of the path of the storm. Their family has not heard from them since. The family says that area is filled with lots of little islands and coves, so if the boat is out of commission, communication could be nearly impossible.

We talked to Lt. Commander Ryan Kelley Thursday and he confirmed the U.S. Coast Guard has been searching by air the shorelines of St. John, Tortolla, and Puerto Rico for the last several days.

The Coast Guard is also doing radio call-outs on various channels hoping to pick up something from the lost couple.n The Coast Guard is using multiple aircrafts and plans to continue that search of the region, Kelley said.

In Louisiana, Jennifer’s family is continuing to spread the message of the couple’s disappearance on social media, hoping their message will somehow reach Jennifer or someone who knows where she might be.

RELATED: Gonzales native, husband missing in Caribbean since Hurricane Maria

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.